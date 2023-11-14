Surprise Squad
Wine Down
Springfield crews respond to car going off into woods near Grayson Drive

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Springfield are responding to a motor vehicle crash in Springfield on Monday night.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters are on scene for reports of a car that went off into the woods near Grayson Drive.

Officials confirmed one person was extricated from the vehicle and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

