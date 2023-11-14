Springfield man arrested after loaded gun found in car
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested after State Police found a loaded gun inside his car.
25-year-old Jamal Ramos of Springfield was driving on I-91 in Holyoke when he ran out of gas.
State Police responded, offering to call a tow truck.
When the trooper asked to see Ramos drivers’ license it was determined he didn’t have one.
Ramos was given a citation and the trooper began to search his car and that’s when she found a loaded gun in the glove compartment.
Ramos did not have a license to carry and was taken into custody.
He was arraigned at Holyoke District Court and now faces gun and licensing charges.
