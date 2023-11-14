Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Springfield man arrested after loaded gun found in car

Springfield man arrested after loaded gun found in his car
Springfield man arrested after loaded gun found in his car(Massachusetts State Police)
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested after State Police found a loaded gun inside his car.

25-year-old Jamal Ramos of Springfield was driving on I-91 in Holyoke when he ran out of gas.

State Police responded, offering to call a tow truck.

When the trooper asked to see Ramos drivers’ license it was determined he didn’t have one.

Ramos was given a citation and the trooper began to search his car and that’s when she found a loaded gun in the glove compartment.

Ramos did not have a license to carry and was taken into custody.

He was arraigned at Holyoke District Court and now faces gun and licensing charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have located two missing children in Springfield and their noncustodial father is...
U.S. Marshals Task Force, multi-agencies locate missing children, father arrested in Springfield
Steven Turcotte, Luke McKinnie and Xavion Martin
2 Springfield men arrested in Vermont drug bust
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Jalissa Wilson
Springfield Police looking for missing teenage girl
City leaders in Springfield continue to be proactive in combating gun violence in the city.
Springfield official reacts to uptick in use of ‘City Pass’ by city’s kids and teens

Latest News

Toledo police lights
Springfield crews respond to car going off into woods near Grayson Drive
Several residents have reached out to Western Mass News with concerns over local construction...
Customers concerned over deposits after local contractor suddenly closes
Tens of millions of people are expected to catch a flight to go home for the holidays however a...
Here’s how a looming government shutdown could impact holiday travel
Dry weather continues through the end of the week.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast