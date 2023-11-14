Surprise Squad
Springfield man pleads guilty in involvement of catalytic converter thefts across Mass., New Hampshire

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A member of the catalytic converter theft ring has plead guilty in a federal court in Boston on Tuesday.

According to the United States Attorney Joshua Levy, 25-year-old Zachary Marshall was involved in a regional organized theft crew that stole catalytic converters from more than 490 vehicles along with ATMs and jewelry stores.

Marshall and six other men were arrested on April 12, and were charged with several offenses connected to theft, transportation and sale of stolen catalytic converters from hundreds of vehicles from 2022 to 2023.

Authorities confirm a significant number of additional thefts have not been identified or reported to law enforcement.

Officials said he has plead guilty to conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce and interstate transportation of stolen property.

The U.S. District Court Judge scheduled his sentencing on February 7, 2024.

Marshall is facing the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
  • Interstate transportation of stolen property each provide for a sentence of up to 10 years, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
  • Conspiracy to commit bank theft provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
  • Bank theft provides for a sentence of up to 10 years, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
  • Being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition provides for up to 10 years, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

