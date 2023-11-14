Springfield Police search for missing man

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 34-year-old Hector Davila went missing and is known to be near Union Street and East Columbus Avenue but has not been seen for over a month.

Officials said he is about 5′4″, 100 lbs.

Davila could be in the areas of Springfield, Chicopee, Bridgeport, CT or Norwalk, CT.

If you or anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6360 or the non-emergency number 413-787-6300.

