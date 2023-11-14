Surprise Squad
Town by Town: MGM Springfield donates to their ‘adopted school’, self defense class

By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and Chicopee.

MGM Springfield kicked off the season of giving early, by making a $5,000 donation to the casino’s “adopted” school, the Academy at Kiley.

In addition to the financial support, the MGM Springfield team will also donate two, 50-inch TV screens. Both will go toward enhancing and refreshing the school’s teacher lounge and community room.

Lastly, the Chicopee Police Department held rape aggression defense system class for women on Tuesday.

The class focused on teaching women situational awareness as well as self defense techniques.

The offered class was free to the public.

