Two Springfield men arrested over the weekend for reckless driving with a gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men were arrested for reckless driving with a gun through the city of Springfield over the weekend.

Springfield Police heard gunshots while responding to an unrelated call around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers then saw a car speeding down Dwight Street away from where the gunshots came from.

Officers attempted to pull the car over, but the driver continued to speed off eventually running into a fence near the intersection of State Street and East Columbus Ave.

21-year-old Jafet Robles Jr., and 26-year-old Vicossie Rodriguez both of Springfield were taken into custody.

Police searched the car and found two shell casings and marijuana packaged for sale.

Springfield Police K9 Flexx was able to locate the gun on State Street.

Robles and Rodriguez are now facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.