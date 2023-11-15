Surprise Squad
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting on Morgan Street in Springfield

By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person has died and several others were injured following a Springfield shooting.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Morgan Street around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting victim.

When they arrived, they found three adult male victims.  Two of those victims were in a truck and the third was on the ground.  A fourth adult male victim reportedly walked into Baystate Medical Center a short time later.

Walsh explained that one of the men in the truck died at Baystate Medical Center.  The other victim in the truck suffered serious injuries.  The other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit.

