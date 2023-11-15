Surprise Squad
Boston Celtics honor Holyoke man as ‘A Hero Among Us’

The Boston Celtics honored Holyoke resident and retired U.S. Air Force veteran Harold Skelton...
The Boston Celtics honored Holyoke resident and retired U.S. Air Force veteran Harold Skelton for Veterans Day over the weekend.(Boston Celtics)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boston Celtics honored Holyoke resident and retired U.S. Air Force veteran Harold Skelton for Veterans Day over the weekend.

Skelton was honored as ‘A Hero Among Us’ during the team’s home game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Having struggled with depression and PTSD for many years, Skelton spends his time supporting the emotional and physical rehabilitation of those who’ve served in the armed forces.

He launched ‘Fishing for the Mission 22′ to support veterans through fishing, which helped him cope after returning home. The organization has gone on to host 35 fishing charters and will soon add self-assistance programs for disabled veterans.

The Celtics began ‘A Hero Among Us’ in 1997 with the goal to recognize people who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities. The award is presented during every home game.

