College Highway in Southwick closed, several police cruisers seen

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A heavy police presence is seen on College Highway in Southwick on Tuesday night.

Our Western Mass News crews are on scene where there are police cruisers along with Massachusetts State Police.

As of 7 p.m. College Highway is closed until further notice.

We have reached out to the Southwick Police Department but we have yet to hear back.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.