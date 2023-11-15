Surprise Squad
College Highway in Southwick closed, several police cruisers seen

A heavy police presence is seen on College Highway in Southwick on Tuesday night.
A heavy police presence is seen on College Highway in Southwick on Tuesday night.(Western Mass News)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A heavy police presence is seen on College Highway in Southwick on Tuesday night.

Our Western Mass News crews are on scene where there are police cruisers along with Massachusetts State Police.

As of 7 p.m. College Highway is closed until further notice.

We have reached out to the Southwick Police Department but we have yet to hear back.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

