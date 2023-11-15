Surprise Squad
Gov. Healey announces expansion of financial aid for state colleges and universities

The Healey-Driscoll Administration will announce financial aid expansion today.
The Healey-Driscoll Administration will announce financial aid expansion today.(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Healey-Driscoll Administration will announce an expansion of financial aid that will benefit thousands of college students across the state today.

This expansion is expected to impact over 25 thousand students attending the state’s public community colleges and state universities.

Governor Healey will be joined by Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, The Secretary of Education and others.

This announcement will take place at Salem State University at 10 a.m.

