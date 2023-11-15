Gov. Healey announces expansion of financial aid for state colleges and universities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Healey-Driscoll Administration will announce an expansion of financial aid that will benefit thousands of college students across the state today.

This expansion is expected to impact over 25 thousand students attending the state’s public community colleges and state universities.

Governor Healey will be joined by Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, The Secretary of Education and others.

This announcement will take place at Salem State University at 10 a.m.

