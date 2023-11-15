Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Holyoke Mall Restaurant ‘The Greek Place’ evicted after serving mall for over 44 years

After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place is being evicted by mall...
After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place is being evicted by mall management and has to close its doors by the end of the month.(Western Mass News)
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ty Coney
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place is being evicted by mall management and has to close its doors by the end of the month.

“We all know things have come to an end i just…it was very unexpected,” said Maria Muche, owner of The Greek Place.

Since 1979, Muche and her family have been working hard and making memories at their restaurant, The Greek Place inside the Holyoke Mall’s food court.

“My children were raised they were raised in the back of this restaurant back then things were different,” said Muche.

Their tenure, suddenly came to an end, after being sent an eviction notice last month. They tell us the eviction letter wasn’t clear on why they were being shown the door. Their last day at the mall is November 30.

“I was on a month-to-month basis and they just decided to terminate the lease so at the end of the month I’m out,” said Muche.

We reached out to the Holyoke Mall, their management tells us they couldn’t comment on leases as they are confidential. They shared a statement with Western Mass News that reads in part:

“Our goal is to grow businesses, not close them. When a business’ actions no longer align with their lease obligations, we must respond accordingly. The Greek Place has been a valued partner and staple in our community for over 44 years. We wish Maria and her team success in their next endeavor.”

“I feel sad that my mother is having to go through this unfortunate situation,” said Antonios Pitaridis, Muche’s son and assistant manager at The Greek Place.

He wishes the situation was handled differently.

“She isn’t really good with computers and getting messages over email talking to her is much easier, and that’s how things have been dealt with for a long time recently things changed with Covid,” said Pitaridis.

Muche says the customers have been nothing but supportive, sharing her business on social media and coming out in droves to show their love for her food

“Our customers have been coming in in records I look out there, I’m serving them and I can’t believe how many loyal customers we have it’s heartwarming this is something I’ll take with me wherever I go I thank each one of them, the go with me they go in my heart forever,” said Muche.

However, this isn’t the end, The Greek Place, will begin a new chapter close by so customers can continue to enjoy their baklava, kebabs, and other popular dishes.

“We are looking at somewhere between Springfield and Northampton but everyone clearly still wants her to be here,” said Pitaridis.

According to mall management, there are no prospective replacements for the restaurant space at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cruisers are seen in the area of Morgan Street in Springfield on Tuesday night.
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting on Morgan Street in Springfield
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Grayson Drive Crash
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Grayson Drive in Springfield
Several residents have reached out to Western Mass News with concerns over local construction...
Customers concerned over deposits after local contractor suddenly closes

Latest News

Turning milder Thursday and Friday with dry weather, then rain chances return Friday night.
Janna's Thursday Forecast
We’re hearing from Interim Amherst Superintendent Doug Slaughter, who explains why these...
Redacted files in Amherst Title IX investigation to become public
Members of Save Main St Northampton tell Western Mass News their alternative proposal will...
‘Save Main Street Northampton’ give alternate proposal to 19-million-dollar road project
The Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield in 2024.
Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield