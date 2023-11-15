Holyoke Mall Restaurant ‘The Greek Place’ evicted after serving mall for over 44 years

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place is being evicted by mall management and has to close its doors by the end of the month.

“We all know things have come to an end i just…it was very unexpected,” said Maria Muche, owner of The Greek Place.

Since 1979, Muche and her family have been working hard and making memories at their restaurant, The Greek Place inside the Holyoke Mall’s food court.

“My children were raised they were raised in the back of this restaurant back then things were different,” said Muche.

Their tenure, suddenly came to an end, after being sent an eviction notice last month. They tell us the eviction letter wasn’t clear on why they were being shown the door. Their last day at the mall is November 30.

“I was on a month-to-month basis and they just decided to terminate the lease so at the end of the month I’m out,” said Muche.

We reached out to the Holyoke Mall, their management tells us they couldn’t comment on leases as they are confidential. They shared a statement with Western Mass News that reads in part:

“Our goal is to grow businesses, not close them. When a business’ actions no longer align with their lease obligations, we must respond accordingly. The Greek Place has been a valued partner and staple in our community for over 44 years. We wish Maria and her team success in their next endeavor.”

“I feel sad that my mother is having to go through this unfortunate situation,” said Antonios Pitaridis, Muche’s son and assistant manager at The Greek Place.

He wishes the situation was handled differently.

“She isn’t really good with computers and getting messages over email talking to her is much easier, and that’s how things have been dealt with for a long time recently things changed with Covid,” said Pitaridis.

Muche says the customers have been nothing but supportive, sharing her business on social media and coming out in droves to show their love for her food

“Our customers have been coming in in records I look out there, I’m serving them and I can’t believe how many loyal customers we have it’s heartwarming this is something I’ll take with me wherever I go I thank each one of them, the go with me they go in my heart forever,” said Muche.

However, this isn’t the end, The Greek Place, will begin a new chapter close by so customers can continue to enjoy their baklava, kebabs, and other popular dishes.

“We are looking at somewhere between Springfield and Northampton but everyone clearly still wants her to be here,” said Pitaridis.

According to mall management, there are no prospective replacements for the restaurant space at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.