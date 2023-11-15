Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Southwick Police is investigating after a crash involving two vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle, took place on Industrial Road by College Highway Tuesday night.

The operator of the motorcycle was an adult male. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Baystate Medical Center.

Members of the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County responded. The investigation is ongoing.

College Highway is back open as of this morning.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

