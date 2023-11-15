Surprise Squad
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash

One person taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crashed into a car on Industrial Rd.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Southwick Police is investigating after a crash involving two vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle, took place on Industrial Road by College Highway Tuesday night.

The operator of the motorcycle was an adult male. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Baystate Medical Center.

Members of the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County responded. The investigation is ongoing.

College Highway is back open as of this morning.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

