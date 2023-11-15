Packages of meat appearing outside entrance to Chicopee cemetery

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some people leave flowers or flags on the graves of loved ones, but in Chicopee, something new is appearing outside of the St. Rose de Lima Cemetery. Folks living nearby said they’ve seen meat placed outside of the gates and, apparently, it’s been going on for months.

“Different kinds from full packages of chicken breast to drumsticks or hamburger steaks,” said Danielle Robitaille of Chicopee.

When Western Mass News stopped by the entrance to the cemetery on Wednesday, we didn’t find any meat, but we did find a package for meat that appears to be empty.

Robitaille told us it’s been going on now for months. She and other neighbors are worried this could harm their kids and pets.

“The dogs smelling, trying to grab the meat, if its old meat or just raw meat in general, I wouldn’t be feeding my dog that,” Robitaille added.

She believes it could have attracted other guests in the neighborhood like a bear in the photos that were shared with us.

“The bear is a new situation, that we’ve known of anyways, that we’ve seen recently,” Robitaille noted.

Where is the meat coming from? Nobody knows. Cemetery Superintendent Juan Hernandez confirmed that meat was found by the front gate this week and it’s been removed. He said they haven’t notified police because it’s off their property.

Folks on Christopher Street just want it to stop.

“I know my daughter knows well enough not to touch it, but there’s so many children by themselves. She’s only four...but another child may not, so it’s definitely a concern,” Robitaille explained.

We also reached out to Chicopee Police and Officer Travis Odiorone said they haven’t received any calls about the meat yet.

