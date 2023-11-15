Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Packages of meat appearing outside entrance to Chicopee cemetery

Some people leave flowers or flags on the graves of loved ones, but in Chicopee, something new...
Some people leave flowers or flags on the graves of loved ones, but in Chicopee, something new is appearing outside of the St. Rose de Lima Cemetery.(Western Mass News)
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some people leave flowers or flags on the graves of loved ones, but in Chicopee, something new is appearing outside of the St. Rose de Lima Cemetery. Folks living nearby said they’ve seen meat placed outside of the gates and, apparently, it’s been going on for months.

“Different kinds from full packages of chicken breast to drumsticks or hamburger steaks,” said Danielle Robitaille of Chicopee.

When Western Mass News stopped by the entrance to the cemetery on Wednesday, we didn’t find any meat, but we did find a package for meat that appears to be empty.

Robitaille told us it’s been going on now for months. She and other neighbors are worried this could harm their kids and pets.

“The dogs smelling, trying to grab the meat, if its old meat or just raw meat in general, I wouldn’t be feeding my dog that,” Robitaille added.

She believes it could have attracted other guests in the neighborhood like a bear in the photos that were shared with us.

“The bear is a new situation, that we’ve known of anyways, that we’ve seen recently,” Robitaille noted.

Where is the meat coming from? Nobody knows. Cemetery Superintendent Juan Hernandez confirmed that meat was found by the front gate this week and it’s been removed. He said they haven’t notified police because it’s off their property.

Folks on Christopher Street just want it to stop.

“I know my daughter knows well enough not to touch it, but there’s so many children by themselves. She’s only four...but another child may not, so it’s definitely a concern,” Robitaille explained.

We also reached out to Chicopee Police and Officer Travis Odiorone said they haven’t received any calls about the meat yet.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cruisers are seen in the area of Morgan Street in Springfield on Tuesday night.
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting on Morgan Street in Springfield
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Grayson Drive Crash
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Grayson Drive in Springfield
Several residents have reached out to Western Mass News with concerns over local construction...
Customers concerned over deposits after local contractor suddenly closes

Latest News

The Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield in 2024.
Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield
WGGB UMass Amherst Generic new 041822
Financial aid expansion announced for Massachusetts public college and university students
There was a frightening situation for students aboard a bus in Springfield on Tuesday when a...
Window shattered after rock reportedly thrown at school bus in Springfield
The Boston Celtics honored Holyoke resident and retired U.S. Air Force veteran Harold Skelton...
Boston Celtics honor Holyoke man as ‘A Hero Among Us’