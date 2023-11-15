Surprise Squad
Police connect woman found in Springfield with her family

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield have been able to reconnect a woman found Wednesday with her family.

They said the woman, seen in this story, was found in the city’s North End without any identification. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be evaluated.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police said that a family member has identified the woman.

