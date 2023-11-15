Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Police connect woman found in Springfield with her family

Police in Springfield are looking for the public’s help identifying a woman, so that they may...
Police in Springfield are looking for the public’s help identifying a woman, so that they may reconnect her with her family.(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield have been able to reconnect a woman found Wednesday with her family.

They said the woman, seen in this story, was found in the city’s North End without any identification. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be evaluated.

If you know her or know where she lives, you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cruisers are seen in the area of Morgan Street in Springfield on Tuesday night.
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting on Morgan Street in Springfield
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Grayson Drive Crash
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Grayson Drive in Springfield
Several residents have reached out to Western Mass News with concerns over local construction...
Customers concerned over deposits after local contractor suddenly closes

Latest News

Timothy Olschafskie was arrested in Enfield in connection with the death of a 21-month-old...
Man arrested at restaurant in Enfield was wanted on murder charge in DE
File photo of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, MA
State seeking proposals for location of new Springfield courthouse
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Multiple cruisers are seen in the area of Morgan Street in Springfield on Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after several gunshot victims found on Morgan Street in Springfield