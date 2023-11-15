Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield in 2024.

The team announced Wednesday that the event will be at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center on January 19 and 20, 2024.

Members of the 2024 Red Sox, including coaching staff, have been invited to attend. A list of players attending will be released at a later date. Red Sox alumni, Wally the Green Monster, and Tessie will also be there.

The first day of the event will include a welcome and introduction of participating players. Throughout the day Saturday, fans will be able to get autographs and take pictures with players and alumni and see the four World Series trophies and other Sox artifacts including Gold Gloves, MVP awards, Cy Young Awards, and Silver Bats.

Other activities include wiffle ball on an indoor field, a virtual reality experience, pitching and batting cages, and meeting Wally and Tessie. Panel discussions will also be held on Saturday with a return of popular favorites, including the kids-only press conference.

Weekend passes are on-sale online and are $95 for adults and $40 for children age 14 and under. Children two years old and under are free. Prices for season ticket holders are $85 for adults and $35 for children age 14 and under. You can CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.