Redacted files in Amherst Title IX investigation to become public

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The saga continues in Amherst as reports into months-long discrimination investigations are preparing to become public.

We’re hearing from Interim Amherst Superintendent Doug Slaughter, who explains why these redacted files will come out soon.

“We have continued throughout the process of the Title IX investigation and other investigative reports that they are public records or rather personnel records and they are not to be made public,” said Slaughter. “A challenge was submitted to the secretary of state, the S.O.C has gotten back to us and suggested with the exception of the specific outline of privacy concerns, most things are public records.”

Those documents will be available after the petitioner’s challenge and request for the redacted reports is received.

All of these reports are shedding light on gender discrimination accusations made earlier this year surrounding the treatment of transgender students throughout the school district.

As a result of those claims and pushes from the school community, three teachers and an assistant superintendent were placed on administrative leave and the school committee resigned from their posts.

Current school committee member Irv Rhodes says access to these documents begins the process of closing a dark chapter in the district’s legacy.

“Make our amends, apologize, and move on to a better future,” said Rhodes.

After minutes of deliberation, during Tuesday’s meeting, committee members voted to have the interim school leader make the records public when FOIA requests are allowed, feature it in the library section of the board documents webpage, and have a link on the Amherst Regional Public Schools website.

