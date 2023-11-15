Ribbon cutting ceremony for Historic Pavilion in Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Historic Pavilion in Forest Park on Tuesday.

The city received a $242,000 grant to rebuild the pavilion and make site improvements.

The barn yard and great country garages donated the design work and furnished and installed the timber frame pavilion.

Western Mass News heard from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno at the ceremony on Tuesday.

”We have thousands of people that come to Forest Park to picnic every year,” said Sarno. “And it’s a family outing for them. Birthday party celebrations, anniversary celebrations, just celebrations with family, and that’s what we want - family fun here.”

In addition to the new pavilion, the surrounding area has been landscaped with paths and picnic tables throughout the small grove.

