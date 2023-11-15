Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

State seeking proposals for location of new Springfield courthouse

File photo of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, MA
File photo of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield, MA(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials have issued a request for proposals as they look to build a new courthouse in Springfield.

The Massachusetts Department of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) is asking interested land owners with at least two developable acres within the city of Springfield to submit their proposals by January 31, 2023.

DCAMM Commissioner Adam Baacke said in a statement:

“In addition to meeting practical judicial needs, the Springfield Justice Center will be a civic monument for the local community.”

“We look forward to identifying the right location for this important project that will catalyze continued growth and development in the City and demonstrate our commitment to decarbonization.”

The new Springfield Justice Center would incorporate Hampden County Superior Court, Springfield District Court, Hampden Probate and Family Court, the Western Housing Court, Hampden Juvenile Court, and the offices of the Hampden District Attorney and the Hampden County Registry of Deeds.

Once the proposal response period is closed, DCAMM and the Massachusetts Trial Court will evaluate each proposal against three criteria:

  • Site characteristics and context compatible with a Justice Center
  • Complexity and length of time of acquisition
  • Acquisition costs and financial benefits to the Commonwealth

DCAMM spokesperson Stephanie Knapp said once “the most advantageous location” is determined, they will conduct a further review and due diligence before buying the property and starting construction. She noted that rankings released in May related to Springfield site assessments has “no bearing on this RFP process or the ensuing proposal review, and no site has been prioritized or ruled out.”

Interested property owners who have question can submit their questions until 2 p.m. on December 13 via email. DCAMM said that they will work to answer appropriate and relevant questions and any responses will be posted to their website.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cruisers are seen in the area of Morgan Street in Springfield on Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after several gunshot victims found on Morgan Street in Springfield
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Grayson Drive Crash
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Grayson Drive in Springfield
Several residents have reached out to Western Mass News with concerns over local construction...
Customers concerned over deposits after local contractor suddenly closes
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash

Latest News

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Multiple cruisers are seen in the area of Morgan Street in Springfield on Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after several gunshot victims found on Morgan Street in Springfield
East Longmeadow residents have spent the past several years discussing and planning for the...
East Longmeadow High School rebuild, final step towards approval process
A heavy police presence is seen on College Highway in Southwick on Tuesday night.
College Highway in Southwick closed, multiple police cruisers seen