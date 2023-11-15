Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Stores relocated from Eastfield Mall face challenges ahead of holiday season

Many of the small businesses that used to operate in the mall have had to relocate, but...
Many of the small businesses that used to operate in the mall have had to relocate, but changing locations presents its own set of challenges.(Western Mass News)
By Daniel Santiago and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday marked four months since the Eastfield Mall closed its doors to the public after 55 years. Many of the small businesses that used to operate in the mall have had to relocate, but changing locations presents its own set of challenges.

One of the business forced to relocate was the toy store, A Blast from the Past and More.

“It was a nightmare. I’m going to be honest with you. It was a nightmare and it was also scary because this is how I feed my family,” said store owner Crystal Mendoza. “I cried. I lost…plenty of sleepless nights. I didn’t know if I’d be able to keep my business or if I had to close my business.”

On Wednesday, Western Mass News met with Mendoza, at their new location in Indian Orchard, just a quick five minute drive from the Eastfield Mall. She told us the move has created different challenges like losing customers and therefore money.

“Sometimes, I haven’t even made $500 in this location,” Mendoza added. “The mall traffic is unbelievable because a lot of people go there, not for one store, but for many, so for me, someone has to see my store, want something in it, park, get out, come in, and buy. It’s a whole other scenario, being on your own, other than being inside a mall.”

In her store, you can find sports gear, collectible cards, figurines, and even a dinosaur greeting you in front, but Mendoza has had to rely on different methods to make ends meet.

“eBay paid my rent this month and that’s just honest,” Mendoza said. “I have an online store called a Blast from the Past, so I ship everywhere in the world and it’s a significant help here.”

Mendoza is counting on the support of the community to keep her business afloat, especially now that holiday shopping is just around the corner.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cruisers are seen in the area of Morgan Street in Springfield on Tuesday night.
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting on Morgan Street in Springfield
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Grayson Drive Crash
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Grayson Drive in Springfield
Several residents have reached out to Western Mass News with concerns over local construction...
Customers concerned over deposits after local contractor suddenly closes

Latest News

WGGB UMass Amherst Generic new 041822
Financial aid expansion announced for Massachusetts public college and university students
There was a frightening situation for students aboard a bus in Springfield on Tuesday when a...
Window shattered after rock reportedly thrown at school bus in Springfield
The Boston Celtics honored Holyoke resident and retired U.S. Air Force veteran Harold Skelton...
Boston Celtics honor Holyoke man as ‘A Hero Among Us’
Some people leave flowers or flags on the graves of loved ones, but in Chicopee, something new...
Packages of meat appearing outside entrance to Chicopee cemetery