Top 10 Weather Day for November on Tap Tomorrow!

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another cold and frosty start this morning with lows in the lower to middle 20s, but we warmed up quickly with the help of sunshine. Highs this afternoon reached the middle and upper 40s for most with a few lower 50s.

High clouds linger this evening and early tonight but will decrease overnight. Temperatures cool back into the upper 20s to low 30s, but a lingering southerly breeze may keep frost from forming.

Thursday will feature more sunshine and a nice warm up thanks to a ridge of high pressure stretching into New England. Afternoon highs reach upper 50s to low 60s for many with light southwesterly breezes.

Friday will also be a mild day with some reaching lower 60s! Breezy with a southerly wind around 10-20mph and increasing clouds ahead of our next storm system.

Our next weather-maker is on the way for Friday night through midday Saturday . A coastal storm moving north-northeast and a strong cold front and upper-level energy moving in from the west will give us a chance for some showers or rain. Right now, the heaviest rain looks to stay east, and offshore, but we should see some rain from the front. How much rain we see Saturday morning is still up in the air but plan on a wet start to Saturday with some drying in the afternoon. Our weather turns blustery and cooler Saturday evening and night.

Cold air builds in on Sunday into early next week along with mainly dry weather. There could be a few snow showers or flurries here and there Sunday, especially on Sunday with some minor accumulations possible in the hills, along with a healthy breeze. Monday and Tuesday look cold and dry, then our next storm moves in for late Tuesday night and Wednesday. As of today, this storm could be intense, bringing a threat for rain and strong wind gusts-possibly even a few thunderstorms! Behind this storm, temperatures drop sharply, and we stay dry and breezy for Thanksgiving.

