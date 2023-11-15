Window shattered after rock reportedly thrown at school bus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a frightening situation for students aboard a bus in Springfield on Tuesday when a rock was allegedly thrown at the bus and shattered a window.

Springfield Police investigated a similar incident back in September, but in yesterday’s case, Western Mass News has obtained photos of the school bus with the broken window and we learned the bus is associated with the Longmeadow school district.

Longmeadow Public Schools Supt. Marty O’Shea told us in a statement:

“Yesterday, we received a report that a bus that serves students enrolled in Longmeadow Public Schools through the METCO program had been struck by a rock in the area of Allen and Cooley Streets in Springfield. This is the second time this has occurred. Though the rock did not enter the bus yesterday and though no student was hurt, this is a very troubling situation as student safety is our highest priority.” “We are working collaboratively with our transportation provider, the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative, to have safety measures in place before this afternoon. Minimally, this will include rerouting the bus away from the area where it was struck.”

The incident back in September left a boy injured. Springfield Police told us that student’s parents filed a police report and believed that the rock was thrown by group of kids, also at the intersection of Allen and Cooley Streets, but in that case, detectives ruled a work truck near the bus hit a piece of pavement and a rock was launched into the bus.

Western Mass News reached out to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, who told us:

“Yesterday, there was a 911 call that said rocks were thrown at a bus. It is unclear if this is the same bus or the circumstances. The bus driver/company has yet to make a report.”

Local residents also chimed in on Wednesday and they told Western Mass News that more needs to be done to secure the area.

“It breaks my heart. It breaks my heart that people aren’t respectful of rules or anything today. Integrity is not there and when it comes to children, there has to be more safety involved,” said Kathy Zimmerman of East Longmeadow.

Zimmerman added that there should be more police patrols in areas like this.

We did reach out to the bus company, the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative, for comment, but did not hear back.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.