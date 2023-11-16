Adopters sought after 48 animals surrendered from Hampden County home

(WGGB/WSHM) – Animal welfare officials are seeking for adopters after four dozen animals were surrendered from one Hampden County home.

MSPCA-Angell spokesperson Sara-Rose Brenner said that the surrender, which took place on November 10, followed an MSPCA law enforcement investigation, but they are unable to provide further details because the investigation is ongoing.

The animals that were surrendered include:

24 cats, varying in age from four months to 13-years-old

13 birds

6 dogs, including mixes of small breeds, including Chihuahua, Schnauzer, and Terrier, and ranging in age from one to 10-years-old.

3 rats

2 chinchillas

Keiley added that many of the animals will need a little maintenance, like flea treatment, dental cleanings, and grooming. Some will need to be spayed or neutered, but all of the animals are expected to be available for adoption either this week or next week.

With regards to the cats, while noting that it is traumatic for them to leave a situation like they encountered, Keiley said the cats are social and some may take a little longer to adjust to their new surroundings and would seek quieter home settings. Others however, he said, were “more resilient” and could be adopted into various lifestyles.

The dogs, Keiley explained, have been a “little overwhelmed transitioning from their previous home to the shelter,” but they are “very sweet” and are learning how to walk with a leashes. He noted that many some form of dental work, but it’s expected that they will be ready for adoption next week.

The animals are currently being cared for at the MSPCA’s Nevins Farm Adoption Center in Methuen. Those interested in adopting are being urged to monitor their website as animals will be added as they become available for adoption. Hours at the shelter are Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Brenner noted that it’s expected to cost MSPCA-Angell approximately $10,000 to care for the animals. Those who may be interested in helping offset those costs can donate to MSPCA-Angell online.

