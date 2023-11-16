Chelsea Handler bringing comedy tour to Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Comedian Chelsea Handler will be in Springfield this weekend as part of her current comedy tour.

“I live, eat, and breathe comedy. That’s me,” Handler told Western Mass News.

This year, well-known comedian, actress, and former late-night host Chelsea Handler has gone back to her roots as a stand-up comedian and now, her tour is taking her home to the east coast with two shows in Boston, one show in Rhode Island, and another show at Symphony Hall in Springfield this week. The New Jersey native told Western Mass News that she’s looking forward to coming back and performing in New England.

“I’m an east coaster, so every time I come to the east coast, it feels like coming home,” Handler said. “East coast all the way, food culture, all of it.”

As someone who spent her summers growing up on Martha’s Vineyard, there’s one thing Handler won’t miss out on during her time in the Bay State.

“I like fried clams a lot, so I’ll probably get after that,” Handler added.

As for her show, she told us every single tour is different with brand-new material and this time around, her set is full of funny stories from her childhood.

“I started my own babysitting company when I was 10 and lied and said I was 15, so I ended up babysitting for a 14-year-old boy for two summers, who was about 17 when I got done with him and I was 12,” Handler explained.

During her performance, the comedian also shares some funny encounters she’s had over the years with public figures who have since been “canceled” such as Woody Allen, Bill Cosby, Andrew Cuomo, and she even has a story about the time she was invited to the Bush compound in Kennebunkport, ME.

Handler takes her comedy very seriously and told Western Mass News that it’s her job to make sure no one leaves her show without laughing. She added her comedy feels very purposeful especially right now.

“There’s so much ugliness going in around the world, so it kind of feels more purposeful and more important than ever to be a comedian and be able to bring people together in a sense of togetherness and joyfulness,” Handler noted.

As someone who is well known for being an advocate for women, we wanted to know if Handler would be bringing any of that to the stage at Symphony Hall this weekend. She told us that female empowerment is a topic best left to be demonstrated rather than lectured about.

“I’m a powerful woman that’s demonstrated throughout my stand-up and that is the takeaway and that is the, I think, most effective way to impact other woman to also feel the same way about themselves,” Handler said.

As for some of her younger viewers who grew up watching her late-night show, she had this message.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever too young to watch me, so if you were watching me when your parents were telling you not to, you were doing the right thing. It’s important for me to get into your brains and psyches early,” Handler added.

You can CLICK HERE for more information and tickets to Handler’s show this weekend.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.