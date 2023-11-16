Surprise Squad
Gulluni elected president of Mass. District Attorney’s Association

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has been elected as the new president of the Massachusetts District Attorney’s Association.
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has been elected as the new president of the Massachusetts District Attorney’s Association.

This will be Gulluni’s second term as president of the association. He was first elected in November 2019. He’s also spent the past year serving as the independent state agency’s vice president.

As president, Gulluni will help promote public safety practices and policies, as well provide support for the nearly 800 prosecutors and 260 victim witness advocates across the Bay State.

