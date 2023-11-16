Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Officials working to address food security, agricultural difficulties

By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Food security was in the spotlight at the State House on Thursday as officials looked at what can be done to help food banks and pantries, including in western Massachusetts.

The 21st Century Farms Commission was formed by the state legislature to investigate both opportunities and challenges in the Massachusetts agricultural sector and, on Thursday, Western Mass News listened in on their fifth public hearing where representatives from food banks across the Bay State and the public listened and gave testimony. One of those invited speakers was Andrew Moorehouse, executive director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

“All is not quiet out here. It is quite challenging for so many people, so many households, so many farmers,” Moorehouse said.

Moorehouse told us after the hearing that one of the main themes of his testimony was the importance of advancing community food security which means not only making sure households have the food they need, but that we, as a region of western Massachusetts, can also grow the food people need and can afford.

“We know that the climate is changing. We need to be more resilient as a society to be able to overcome these challenges. In order to do so, we have to be able to grow more of the food, distribute produce healthy food. We want to eat in town or cities whether you’re food insecure or not, but if you are, we need to invest more resources into farms that can grow food,” Moorehouse noted.

We also stopped by Rachel’s Kitchen and executive director Jodi Falk. She told us they’ve seen an unfortunate spike in need since the pandemic and explained that food insecurity still hasn’t really declined.

“Right now, we’re at the same high spike as the highest point in the pandemic in terms of hunger,” Falk said.

The increased cost of living, in addition to inflation, has exceeded many people’s salaries.

“The issue is the bar to feed one’s family is getting higher and higher, so you can be middle class and still not be able to afford your home, child’s tuition, whatever it is,” Falk noted.

One of the solutions the commission has proposed involves working to increase food production in New England to 30 percent of all food consumed in the U.S. by 2030., making the state more resilient in terms of overall food production. Morehouse told us the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts will continue to work with the commission and government to achieve the goal to end hunger.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Golden Dog Farm’s website, visitors can book the one-hour experience to play...
You can play with a dozen golden retrievers while drinking cider at this farm
Multiple cruisers are seen in the area of Morgan Street in Springfield on Tuesday night.
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting on Morgan Street in Springfield
After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place is being evicted by mall...
Holyoke Mall Restaurant ‘The Greek Place’ evicted after serving mall for over 44 years
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police connect woman found in Springfield with her family

Latest News

The city of Chicopee continues to rally behind Chicopee Police Officer Mark ‘Shrek’ Wilkes.
Check presented to Chicopee police officer recovering from heart attack
Photo showing the outside of a PVTA bus in Springfield
PVTA receiving funding from Community Transit Grant Program
Gulluni elected president of Mass. District Attorney’s Association
Gulluni elected president of Mass. District Attorney’s Association
Comedian Chelsea Handler will be in Springfield this weekend as part of her current comedy tour.
Chelsea Handler bringing comedy tour to Springfield this weekend