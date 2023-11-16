Surprise Squad
Pittsfield Police searching for missing teenager

By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.

Police say Josiah Delph, 15, was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt.

Delph is 5 foot 10 and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you or anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.

