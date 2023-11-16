Pittsfield Police searching for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.

Police say Josiah Delph, 15, was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt.

Delph is 5 foot 10 and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you or anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.