PVTA receiving funding from Community Transit Grant Program

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced Thursday that $4.7-million in funding awards through the Community Transit Grant Program.

The funds will go to 43 organizations across the state, including the PVTA.

The PVTA will receive over $209,000 to provide additional senior services, as well as more than $107,000 to expand the travel training program.

The Hilltown Community Development Corporation in Chesterfield, as well as the towns of Great Barrington and Ware, are also due to receive funds.

