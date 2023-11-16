Surprise Squad
PVTA receiving funding from Community Transit Grant Program

Photo showing the outside of a PVTA bus in Springfield
Photo showing the outside of a PVTA bus in Springfield
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced Thursday that $4.7-million in funding awards through the Community Transit Grant Program.

The funds will go to 43 organizations across the state, including the PVTA.

The PVTA will receive over $209,000 to provide additional senior services, as well as more than $107,000 to expand the travel training program.

The Hilltown Community Development Corporation in Chesterfield, as well as the towns of Great Barrington and Ware, are also due to receive funds.

