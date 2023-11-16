Springfield man arrested by State Police after illegal loaded gun found in vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested after State Police found an illegal loaded gun inside his car.

Last Thursday, State Police were patrolling 291 in Springfield doing random vehicle registration checks. A trooper found a Honda Accord driving by that had expired registration with a non-renewable status.

Police pulled the car over and discovered that the passenger Simmie Thomas, 27, of Springfield had an active warrant out for his arrest from Springfield District Court. Thomas was taken into custody.

As officers were searching the car they found a loaded gun under his seat.

Thomas does not have a license to carry and now faces several gun charges.

