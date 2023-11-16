Surprise Squad
Wine Down
Teacher arrested at school on drug, disorderly conduct charges, police say

Kentucky teacher arrested at school. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A teacher is facing assault and disorderly conduct charges as well as drug allegations based on an incident that took place Kentucky middle school Wednesday.

Melissa Ann Neeley, 43, was arrested at North Laurel Middle School where she was employed as a teacher.

According to the police citations, the incident began with a complaint of drug activity at the school. Laurel County Public Schools Police executed a search warrant and said they found evidence of drug use both in Neeley’s purse and car.

They reported they found more of a drug that was prescribed to her than she was supposed to have and evidence of drugs being crushed.

Police said that while all of this was being investigated, she did not obey their commands and they had to physically stop her and use force to keep her from going down the hallway to her room.

Neeley was arrested and booked into a local jail. Police said she has been charged with disorderly conduct, having drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs not in their proper container and assault 3rd degree on a police officer.

She said she did not want to talk to WKYT about the allegations.

The Laurel County Board of Education released a statement Thursday reporting there were no threats to student or staff safety and Neeley is no longer working at the school, pending the investigation.

“Laurel County Public Schools takes all reports of alleged personnel misconduct very seriously and follows applicable district policies and procedures when responding to and investigating complaints,” the board said in part in their statement.

