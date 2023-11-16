Surprise Squad
Town by Town: Free rides to Thanksgiving dinner, 300 turkeys distributed to veterans, art exhibit

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, Ludlow and Springfield.

The city of Chicopee is offering free rides for residents to go get Thanksgiving dinner.

Residents can catch a ride this Thanksgiving either at the Family Dollar on Exchange Street or Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen on Pendexter Avenue.

The bus will bring guests to the Knights of Columbus for a meal and then back to their original location.

The Ludlow Veterans Services distributed 300 turkeys to veteran families on Thursday.

Each veteran received a turkey, a fresh apple pie, and a bag of thanksgiving food items at no cost.

The distribution took place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Lastly, Chicopee-based indigenous artist, Anthony Melting Tallow, spoke about his art exhibit at Springfield Technical Community College.

The event took place from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the STCC campus.

Melting Tallow’s work addresses land dispossession, misappropriation of native imagery, and violence against indigenous women.

