Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

U-Haul truck runs off the road near Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer

U-Haul runs off the road near Massachusetts Turnpike
U-Haul runs off the road near Massachusetts Turnpike(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Palmer Fire Department responded to assist a U-Haul that ran off the road on Thorndike Street Wedneday night.

The accident happening right in front of the mass pike at around 11pm.

The road and on-ramp to the pike is still open to traffic.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cruisers are seen in the area of Morgan Street in Springfield on Tuesday night.
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting on Morgan Street in Springfield
According to the Golden Dog Farm’s website, visitors can book the one-hour experience to play...
You can play with a dozen golden retrievers while drinking cider at this farm
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Timothy Olschafskie was arrested in Enfield in connection with the death of a 21-month-old...
Man arrested at restaurant in Enfield was wanted on murder charge in DE
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police connect woman found in Springfield with her family

Latest News

Springfield man arrested after State Police found an illegal loaded gun inside his car
Springfield man arrested by State Police after illegal loaded gun found in vehicle
Western Mass News speaking with Springfield students following the release of a Citizens for...
CFJJ report of Springfield schools reveals disproportional disciplinary patterns
Western Mass News speaking with Springfield students following the release of a Citizens for...
CFJJ report of Springfield schools reveals disproportional disciplinary patterns
One person has died and several others were injured following a Springfield shooting.
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting on Morgan Street in Springfield