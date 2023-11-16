U-Haul truck runs off the road near Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer
Nov. 16, 2023
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Palmer Fire Department responded to assist a U-Haul that ran off the road on Thorndike Street Wedneday night.
The accident happening right in front of the mass pike at around 11pm.
The road and on-ramp to the pike is still open to traffic.
