Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Walmart will offer sensory friendly hours for shoppers every day

Walmart is now offering sensory friendly hours every morning.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Walmart is now offering sensory friendly hours every morning.

The hours are from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. each day.

Sensory friendly are meant to support shoppers with sensory disabilities, like autism.

Western Mass News spoke to Jeremy Landry, the store manager of the Walmart in Springfield to learn more about the new initiative.

”We turn off all the TV’s to a solid screen so there’s no flashing lights, we turn off the music in the store, in most stores we dim the lights, and we don’t have any loud paging noises in the store,” said Landry.

Landry added that if you cant make it in the store during the sensory friendly hours, Walmart is also offering many pickup and delivery options so guests don’t have to come into the store.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Golden Dog Farm’s website, visitors can book the one-hour experience to play...
You can play with a dozen golden retrievers while drinking cider at this farm
Multiple cruisers are seen in the area of Morgan Street in Springfield on Tuesday night.
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting on Morgan Street in Springfield
After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place is being evicted by mall...
Holyoke Mall Restaurant ‘The Greek Place’ evicted after serving mall for over 44 years
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southwick crash
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Police connect woman found in Springfield with her family

Latest News

Food security was in the spotlight at the State House on Thursday as officials looked at what...
Officials working to address food security, agricultural difficulties
The city of Chicopee continues to rally behind Chicopee Police Officer Mark ‘Shrek’ Wilkes.
Check presented to Chicopee police officer recovering from heart attack
Photo showing the outside of a PVTA bus in Springfield
PVTA receiving funding from Community Transit Grant Program
Gulluni elected president of Mass. District Attorney’s Association
Gulluni elected president of Mass. District Attorney’s Association
Comedian Chelsea Handler will be in Springfield this weekend as part of her current comedy tour.
Chelsea Handler bringing comedy tour to Springfield this weekend