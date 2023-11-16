Walmart will offer sensory friendly hours for shoppers every day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Walmart is now offering sensory friendly hours every morning.

The hours are from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. each day.

Sensory friendly are meant to support shoppers with sensory disabilities, like autism.

Western Mass News spoke to Jeremy Landry, the store manager of the Walmart in Springfield to learn more about the new initiative.

”We turn off all the TV’s to a solid screen so there’s no flashing lights, we turn off the music in the store, in most stores we dim the lights, and we don’t have any loud paging noises in the store,” said Landry.

Landry added that if you cant make it in the store during the sensory friendly hours, Walmart is also offering many pickup and delivery options so guests don’t have to come into the store.

