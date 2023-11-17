American Idol finalist to join Springfield Symphony Orchestra for holiday concert

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Symphony Orchestra has announced they’ll be joined by American Idol season nine finalist Michael Lynche for their ‘Jolly Holiday’ concert next month.

Lynche, who placed fourth on the competitive singing show back in 2010, will join the Springfield Symphony Chorus, cantor Elise Barber, and other artists for their 4 p.m. matinee on Saturday, December 9.

The family-friendly concert will highlight musical sounds of the holidays, from soulful R&B versions of Christmas classics to Hannukah melodies. There’ll also be a Christmas sing-a-long and a visit from Santa Claus.

Tickets are on-sale and are available on the SSO’s website.

