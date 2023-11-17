Surprise Squad
Heavy police presence seen along Buckingham Street in Springfield

A heavy police presence was seen along Buckingham Street in Springfield on November 17. 2023
A heavy police presence was seen along Buckingham Street in Springfield on November 17. 2023(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along one Springfield roadway.

Our crew on-scene reports that at least five police cruisers are on Buckingham Street and the area has been cordoned off with police tape.

We have reached out to Springfield Police for additional information, but have not yet heard back.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

