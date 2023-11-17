Heavy police presence seen on Elm Street in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A large police presence is seen near Elm Street in East Longmeadow on Thursday night.

Our Western Mass News crews are on scene and are witnessing several police cruisers along with a tow truck.

We have reached out to the East Longmeadow Police Department but have not heard back yet.

The public is advised to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

