Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Knights of Columbus to provide rides to Chicopee residents to Thanksgiving meal

The Knights of Columbus in Chicopee will be offering free rides for residents to go get...
The Knights of Columbus in Chicopee will be offering free rides for residents to go get Thanksgiving dinner.(Western Mass News / File)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Knights of Columbus in Chicopee will be offering free rides for residents to go get Thanksgiving dinner.

Residents can catch a ride this Thanksgiving at the Family Dollar on Exchange Street at 11:30 a.m. or at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen on Pendexter Avenue at 11:45 a.m.

The bus will bring guests to the Knights of Columbus for a meal and then back to their original location.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Golden Dog Farm’s website, visitors can book the one-hour experience to play...
You can play with a dozen golden retrievers while drinking cider at this farm
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place is being evicted by mall...
Holyoke Mall Restaurant ‘The Greek Place’ evicted after serving mall for over 44 years
Animal welfare officials are seeking for adopters after four dozen animals were surrendered...
Adopters sought after 48 animals surrendered from Hampden County home
A large police presence is seen near Elm Street in East Longmeadow on Thursday night.
Police: woman injured in East Longmeadow hit-and-run

Latest News

Groups in both Longmeadow and Northampton took to the streets on Friday to protest what’s...
Residents protest, speak out over of war in Israel
Travel
Thanksgiving travel expected to be busy amid lower gas prices
Rain exits early and we turn sunny, blustery and colder for Saturday and Sunday.
Janna's Weekend Forecast
Image showing music
American Idol finalist to join Springfield Symphony Orchestra for holiday concert