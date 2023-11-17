Knights of Columbus to provide rides to Chicopee residents to Thanksgiving meal

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Knights of Columbus in Chicopee will be offering free rides for residents to go get Thanksgiving dinner.

Residents can catch a ride this Thanksgiving at the Family Dollar on Exchange Street at 11:30 a.m. or at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen on Pendexter Avenue at 11:45 a.m.

The bus will bring guests to the Knights of Columbus for a meal and then back to their original location.

