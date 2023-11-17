Longmeadow woman dead in Mass. Pike crash

GRAFTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Longmeadow woman is dead following a crash this week on the Mass. Turnpike.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that emergency crews responded to two related multi-vehicle crashes on the eastbound side of the Pike in Grafton around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a Subaru Legacy, a Honda Accord, and a Kia Sorento were involved in a crash. Two of those vehicles collided with the center median barrier and came to a stop in the left and middle lanes. The third vehicle hit a guardrail and came to a stop in the breakdown lane.

Procopio added that a secondary crash involving a Volvo tractor-trailer, a Freightliner tractor-trailer, and a box truck occurred moments later. As a result of that impact, one of the trucks overturned onto the Subaru involved in the first crash. One of the tractor-trailers went off the road, through a guardrail, and down an embankment.

The driver of the Subaru, 22-year-old Claudia Lukas of Longmeadow, was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester where she died.

The driver and passenger in the Volvo tractor-trailer, a 30-year-old man and 30-year-old woman respectively from Ohio, were taken to UMass Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner tractor-trailer, a 61-year-old man from Hardwick, had no apparent injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 27-year-old Oxford woman, was taken to UMass Medical Center with minor injuries, while the driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old Springfield man, had no apparent injuries.

The driver of the box truck, a 40-year-old Bridgewater man, had no apparent injuries.

The crashes are under investigation by Mass. State Police.

