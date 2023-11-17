Police: man injured in shooting on Buckingham Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a daytime shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a report of a shooting victim on the 0-100 block of Buckingham Street around 10 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found an adult male victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

