Police: woman injured in East Longmeadow hit-and-run

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police are investigating a woman was injured in a hit-and-run in East Longmeadow on Thursday.

East Longmeadow Police said that they were called called to the area of Elm Street and Hanward Hill around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a woman lying in the road. While officers were on the way to the scene, they learned that she may have been hit by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center and the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police noted that an initial investigation showed that the woman’s vehicle ran out of gas and she tried to flag down vehicles, perhaps in an effort to get help, when she was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

Evidence on-scene indicates that the vehicle involved maybe a Mercedes with front-end damage, specifically in the front grill area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dieni at East Longmeadow Police at 413-525-5440.

