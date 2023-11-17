Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Police: woman injured in East Longmeadow hit-and-run

By Photojournalist: Matt White, Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police are investigating a woman was injured in a hit-and-run in East Longmeadow on Thursday.

East Longmeadow Police said that they were called called to the area of Elm Street and Hanward Hill around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a woman lying in the road. While officers were on the way to the scene, they learned that she may have been hit by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center and the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police noted that an initial investigation showed that the woman’s vehicle ran out of gas and she tried to flag down vehicles, perhaps in an effort to get help, when she was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

Evidence on-scene indicates that the vehicle involved maybe a Mercedes with front-end damage, specifically in the front grill area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dieni at East Longmeadow Police at 413-525-5440.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Golden Dog Farm’s website, visitors can book the one-hour experience to play...
You can play with a dozen golden retrievers while drinking cider at this farm
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place is being evicted by mall...
Holyoke Mall Restaurant ‘The Greek Place’ evicted after serving mall for over 44 years
Animal welfare officials are seeking for adopters after four dozen animals were surrendered...
Adopters sought after 48 animals surrendered from Hampden County home
We’re getting answers following a record number of homicides in Springfield just this year and...
Court documents reveal out of 28 homicides in Springfield, several suspects are repeat offenders

Latest News

Comedian Chelsea Handler will be in Springfield this weekend as part of her current comedy tour.
Chelsea Handler bringing comedy tour to Springfield this weekend
The NCAA Division III football tournament begins Saturday and Springfield College is once again...
Springfield College Pride football preparing for NCAA Division III tournament
A heavy police presence was seen along Buckingham Street in Springfield on November 17. 2023
Heavy police presence seen along Buckingham Street in Springfield
Southwick
Southwick Regional School students take part in Future Media Leaders visit