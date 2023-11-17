‘Project Blue Light’ honors fallen police offers with ceremony in Springfield
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department held a “Project Blue Light” ceremony earlier on Thursday evening.
It took place at 4:30 p.m. outside of Springfield Police Department headquarters on Pearl Street.
The event was meant to remember and honor fallen officers.
“Project Blue Light” is a nationwide recognition for officers who have died in the line of duty.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.