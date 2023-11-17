Surprise Squad
‘Project Blue Light’ honors fallen police offers with ceremony in Springfield

By Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department held a “Project Blue Light” ceremony earlier on Thursday evening.

It took place at 4:30 p.m. outside of Springfield Police Department headquarters on Pearl Street.

The event was meant to remember and honor fallen officers.

“Project Blue Light” is a nationwide recognition for officers who have died in the line of duty.

