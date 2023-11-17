Rain Moving in Overnight and Out Saturday Morning

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A blustery and mild end to the week with afternoon highs hitting low to middle 60s across western Mass! Wind has been steady at around 10-20mph with higher gusts impacting us most of the day, but breezes lighten a bit tonight.

Clouds increase and we keep a breeze and mild temperatures tonight with lows likely in the upper 40s to low 50s. A strong cold front will bring rain showers from west to east overnight, but not much rain is expected overall. Most should pick up a tenth to quarter inch by mid-morning Saturday.

Once the front moves to our east, breezes will shift to the Northwest, which will start drying the valley out. Blustery, with some gusts to 20-30mph Saturday, which will usher in colder, drier air. Our highs in the lower 50s come in the morning, then by the afternoon, we will be falling through the 40s.

Gusty breezes linger Saturday night and temperatures drop back to near normal for Sunday. Sunday is looking mostly dry, but an upper-level disturbance may bring a brief rain or snow shower in the afternoon.

Colder air continues to build into New England with high pressure and temperatures will be coldest Monday with morning temperatures in the mid-20s and highs only rise to near 40. Tuesday will also be cold and dry, but with increasing clouds ahead of our next storm system.

Our next storm has some power to it and will likely impact travel in the Northeast on Wednesday. Rain is most likely for western Mass, but it could begin as a wintry mix Tuesday night, especially in the hills. Gusty wind will also be a concern with this storm and we will provide more details as we get closer.

