Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Residents get early start on Thanksgiving holiday travel

Thanksgiving is less than a week away and people are officially beginning to travel all over...
Thanksgiving is less than a week away and people are officially beginning to travel all over the country to reunite with friends and family for the holiday.(Western Mass News)
By Daniel Santiago, Ryan Trowbridge and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanksgiving is less than a week away and people are officially beginning to travel all over the country to reunite with friends and family for the holiday.

Friday officially began one of the busiest travel times in the United States. With Thanksgiving just six days away, AAA is forecasting an uptick in people traveling this year.

AAA projects that a total of 55.4 million travelers will journey 50 miles or more from home just over the Thanksgiving holiday week alone. That’s an increase of 2.3 percent from last year. They also expect an 11 percent increase from last year in those traveling on cruises, buses, or trains.

Western Mass News spoke with some holiday travelers as they were getting ready to hop on trains at Union Station in Springfield.

[Reporter: Why a week ahead?]

“Just to beat the travel, like everyone else,” said Glenn, a traveler at Union Station.

“…And the traffic. Everyone comes and then it’s super busy and stressful and then there are mix-ups too. I don’t like it,” added Christina, a traveler at Union Station.

Also worth noting, gas prices are falling to the lowest they have been since February, which could be more incentive for drivers to hit the road for the holidays this year.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Golden Dog Farm’s website, visitors can book the one-hour experience to play...
You can play with a dozen golden retrievers while drinking cider at this farm
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place is being evicted by mall...
Holyoke Mall Restaurant ‘The Greek Place’ evicted after serving mall for over 44 years
Animal welfare officials are seeking for adopters after four dozen animals were surrendered...
Adopters sought after 48 animals surrendered from Hampden County home
We’re getting answers following a record number of homicides in Springfield just this year and...
Court documents reveal out of 28 homicides in Springfield, several suspects are repeat offenders