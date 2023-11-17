Residents get early start on Thanksgiving holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thanksgiving is less than a week away and people are officially beginning to travel all over the country to reunite with friends and family for the holiday.

Friday officially began one of the busiest travel times in the United States. With Thanksgiving just six days away, AAA is forecasting an uptick in people traveling this year.

AAA projects that a total of 55.4 million travelers will journey 50 miles or more from home just over the Thanksgiving holiday week alone. That’s an increase of 2.3 percent from last year. They also expect an 11 percent increase from last year in those traveling on cruises, buses, or trains.

Western Mass News spoke with some holiday travelers as they were getting ready to hop on trains at Union Station in Springfield.

[Reporter: Why a week ahead?]

“Just to beat the travel, like everyone else,” said Glenn, a traveler at Union Station.

“…And the traffic. Everyone comes and then it’s super busy and stressful and then there are mix-ups too. I don’t like it,” added Christina, a traveler at Union Station.

Also worth noting, gas prices are falling to the lowest they have been since February, which could be more incentive for drivers to hit the road for the holidays this year.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.