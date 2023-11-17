Springfield Thunderbirds host celebrity bartending event to support Mayflower Marathon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds made a stop at White Lion Brewing in Springfield on Thursday evening.

The celebrity bartending event was done in support of the Mayflower Marathon.

Guests had the chance to meet the T-Birds as well as some other local celebrities.

Players for the Thunderbirds told Western Mass News, they love coming out and meeting their supporters.

”You get a more real connection with the fans talking to them face to face you know seeing them more than just at the rink its been amazing,” expressed Springfield Thunderbirds player Hugh McGing.

Thursday’s event ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

