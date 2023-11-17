State: over 100 minors found in possession of or transporting alcohol, dozens with fake IDs

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials said that an investigation recently found over 100 minors who were in possession of or transporting alcoholic beverages during an investigation.

Operation Safe Campus, which is a program of the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABCC), discovered that, in addition to those 135 minors, 16 adults procured alcohol for underage individuals, and approximately 56 students were in possession of false identification at liquor stores in Boston, Amherst, North Andover, Salem, Worcester, and Westfield between Labor Day weekend and Halloween.

In addition, approximately 72 cases of beer and 68 bottles of alcohol were confiscated, which the state said prevented delivery to an estimated 1,000 minors.

Most students were approximately 19-years-old and used false out-of-state licenses

The ABCC falls under the office of Mass. State Treasurer Deb Goldberg and spokesperson Andrew Napolitano said Operation Safe Campus is aimed at “proactively prevent tragedies by keeping alcoholic beverages out of the hands of underage students on and around college campuses throughout Massachusetts.”

The ABCC also found that bars in Boston, Brookline, Somerville, and Worcester allowed people under age 21 to be in possession of alcoholic beverages on the licensed premises.

Goldberg said in a statement: “Increased enforcement saves lives and prevents tragedies before they happen…We want to educate and make sure that underage people are aware that drinking can have devastating consequences upon them and those they love.”

The program focuses on front-line prevent and a teen’s parents are often called when violations occurred. The ABCC noted that most parents aren’t aware that their children are involved in the use of alcohol and that the intervention is a powerful took toward family involvement in addressing underage drinking.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.