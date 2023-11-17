Surprise Squad
Thanksgiving travel expected to be busy amid lower gas prices

(Cropped Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY-SA 2.0 and Cutout John Murphy / CC BY-SA 2.0 / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holiday travel is officially underway and it’s expected to be busier than we’ve seen in a while on the highways and at the airports and train stations.

The Friday before the Thanksgiving holiday began one of the busiest travel times in the United States, but airports are not the only places expected to see large crowds. This year, AAA is expecting to see an increase of 11 percent from 2022 in travelers moving around on cruises, buses, and trains.

“I’m trying to travel a little bit earlier to get ahead of the traffic rush. I know that, especially with Amtrak trains, they tend to get full very quick and that can make it hard to travel,” said Anthony Morrone.

Morrone, who is going to spend Thanksgiving in New Jersey, told Western Mass News that planning is key to a successful trip and, even then, you have to be vigilant.

“I know that, personally, I try to stay ahead of the game and I still came a little close with not being able to get a ticket, but I would say it’s a good idea,” Morrone added.

We reached out to AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop, who told us the busiest travel times are expected two days before thanksgiving. In a statement, he said, in part:

“If you have flexibility, traveling now or Monday and avoiding Tuesday and Wednesday would be the best way to beat crowds and avoid the potential for delays.”

He also told us that gas prices have fallen to the lowest they have been since February and will probably lead to more drivers hitting the road for the holidays this year. Right now, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.33. In Massachusetts, the average is $3.44 and in Springfield, it’s $3.40, but at some locations, you can still find prices under the $3 mark.

We also reached out to Amtrak and a spokesperson told us they expect their busiest day to be the Sunday after Thanksgiving and that all through the holidays, they’ll have extended schedules to keep up with travel demand.

