Third suspect arrested in connection with Chicopee homicide

Alex Ramos, Prince Diaz, Danny Ramos [L-R]
Alex Ramos, Prince Diaz, Danny Ramos [L-R](Hampden D.A.'s Office)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Chicopee during the summer.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 20-year-old Prince Diaz of Springfield was arrested in Puerto Rico by the U.S. Marshals on Thursday. Diaz had been sought in connection with the stabbing death of 24-year-old Maurice Crump of Springfield.

On the afternoon of August 6, Chicopee Police were called to the 90 block of West Street for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found Crump suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Two other suspects had been previously arrested in connection with the case. Danny Ramos, 41, of Springfield has been charged with murder accessory after the fact, is being held without bail, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13. Alex Ramos, 21, of Chicopee has been charged with misleading a police officer. Ramos’s bail was set at $10,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on December 11.

Diaz is awaiting extradition back to Massachusetts.

The case remains under investigation by Chicopee Police, State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office, and the D.A.’s murder unit.

