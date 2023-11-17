Surprise Squad
Town by Town: Springfield tree lighting, Red Kettle campaign kickoff

Town by Town takes us to Springfield and Holyoke this Friday.(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Redevelopment Authority hosted their third annual tree lighting ceremony at Union Station on Friday.

The historic concourse was filled with holiday cheer when Congressman Richard Neal and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomed station passengers and patrons home to Springfield for the holiday season.

The Springfield Central High School chorus was also there to perform.

In Holyoke, the Salvation Army kicked off the non-profit’s iconic Red Kettle fundraising campaign on Friday.

Funds collected at Christmas and throughout the year are essential to the Salvation Army’s seasonal and yearly relief efforts.

The Salvation Army anticipates more families than ever will seek holiday help this year, given rising inflation and poverty rates.

Giving to red kettles is a holiday tradition for many and we’re told that the money raised stays directly in the community and will benefit neighbors in need.

