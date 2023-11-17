Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police were called to 100 block of Morgan Street around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were inside a truck, one victim was on a nearby sidewalk, and a fourth adult male victim walked into Baystate Medical Center a short time later.

One of the victims in the truck died at the hospital. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said that the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Emanuel Cruz of Springfield.

The other victim found in the truck suffered serious injuries, while the third and fourth victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.’s murder unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

