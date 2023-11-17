Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified

Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.
Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police were called to 100 block of Morgan Street around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting victim.  When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.  Two of the victims were inside a truck, one victim was on a nearby sidewalk, and a fourth adult male victim walked into Baystate Medical Center a short time later.

One of the victims in the truck died at the hospital.  Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said that the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Emanuel Cruz of Springfield.

LEARN MORE: 1 dead, 3 injured following shooting on Morgan Street in Springfield

The other victim found in the truck suffered serious injuries, while the third and fourth victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A.’s murder unit.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Golden Dog Farm’s website, visitors can book the one-hour experience to play...
You can play with a dozen golden retrievers while drinking cider at this farm
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
After serving Holyoke Mall customers for decades, The Greek Place is being evicted by mall...
Holyoke Mall Restaurant ‘The Greek Place’ evicted after serving mall for over 44 years
Animal welfare officials are seeking for adopters after four dozen animals were surrendered...
Adopters sought after 48 animals surrendered from Hampden County home
A large police presence is seen near Elm Street in East Longmeadow on Thursday night.
Police: woman injured in East Longmeadow hit-and-run

Latest News

Groups in both Longmeadow and Northampton took to the streets on Friday to protest what’s...
Residents protest, speak out over of war in Israel
Travel
Thanksgiving travel expected to be busy amid lower gas prices
The Knights of Columbus in Chicopee will be offering free rides for residents to go get...
Knights of Columbus to provide rides to Chicopee residents to Thanksgiving meal
Rain exits early and we turn sunny, blustery and colder for Saturday and Sunday.
Janna's Weekend Forecast
Image showing music
American Idol finalist to join Springfield Symphony Orchestra for holiday concert