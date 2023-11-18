Surprise Squad
Hampden D.A., State Police kick off Thanksgiving food drive to support Mayflower Marathon

By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re five days away from Thanksgiving and there’s a lot to be thankful for, and some residents used their gratitude to give back to those in need.

Just days away from Thanksgiving, local officials have stepped up to help the hungry.

“Our giving back is something we feel very strongly about with the Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden District Attorney’s office and Big Y as our partner, it’s really a way to klick off the holiday season,” said D.A Gulluni.

Boxes of cereal, stacks of starch, and truck loads of non-perishables were gathered on Saturday for Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon, another local effort combating food insecurity.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told Western Mass News its time of the season to think about others.

“People surprise us with their generosity,” expressed D.A Gulluni. “Folks are unassuming and they don’t know that we’re here, they come in and we ask them to grab a few things for the needy and they sometimes come out with full cartloads. You really get a sense of community, there’s a sense of generosity here.”

All of this good cheer and giving back was perched right outside of Wilbraham’s Big Y supermarket.

“It’s a great time that our customers are coming out to help them out,” added Derek Kaczowka, Big Y store director.

It gave shoppers simply checking off their chores, a chance to change someone’s life conveniently while getting their own thanksgiving menu’s together.

“Every year, we donate,” noted one shopper. “We’re lucky enough, we have food at our fingertips. A lot of people aren’t there. I think it’s really important that those that can give, do give. Especially, during the holiday season.”

